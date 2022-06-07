One of Star Wars’ most beloved Jedis made his return in a prequel TV show of the same name: Obi-Wan Kenobi. Scotland’s own Ewan McGregor reprised his role as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi, in a show taking place ten years after the prequel trilogy.

"It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him – well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III,” said Mr McGregor in an interview. “It's quite something to get over."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the first season now well underway, here’s when each episode will release in the UK and how the show is rated so far.

What day does Kenobi come out?

New episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi release every Wednesday, airing on Disney Plus from 8am in the UK. You’ll need a Disney Plus subscription in order to watch.

What time is Kenobi Episode 4 on Disney Plus in the UK?

Ewan McGregor will don his Jedi robes once more in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Photo: Disney.

This means that Episode 4 of Obi-Wan Kenobi will release on Disney Plus at 8am on Wednesday June 8th in the UK.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Rotten Tomatoes ratings

So far, Obi-Wan Kenobi has scored 87% on Rotten Tomatoes according to its Average Tomatometer, but just 59% overall for the average audience score.

Nonetheless, the Film Rating Study found that it’s the most popular live-action Star Wars show so far, surpassing even the Mandalorian when you combine scores from the three major rating platforms, IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, and Metacritic. By this practice, the show scores 8.7/10, beating out Mando’s 8.4.