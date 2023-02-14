Here are 10 fun facts about the popular Inverness born actress who has played major roles in Marvel Studios movies and Doctor Who.

She’s one of the most successful actors on the planet, starring in some of cinema’s biggest blockbusters and earning her place as one of film fans’ most loved stars.

The 35-year-old is a star of British film and television and is loved for role as Amy Pond – the companion to the Eleventh Doctor in the BBC’s cult series Doctor Who.

A winner of numerous awards, Gillan is now one of the biggest names in Hollywood with a stream of cinema hits that have catapulted her into stardom.

Without further ado, here are 10 fun facts you may not know about Karen Gillan.

1 . She can't drive! Karen admitted back in 2018 that she does not drive and why drive when you can travel across Galaxies?

2 . She would like to play the first female Joker Now this would be cool - she admitted she felt it was her "calling" to play Batman villain. We would definitely be intrigued to see this!

3 . Her Broadway debut was alongside a fellow Scot Her first stint on Broadway saw her paired alongside fellow Scot James McAvoy in the play Time To Act back in 2013.

4 . She got married in a Scottish castle She married her partner Nick Kocher at Castle Toward in Dunoon, Scotland. Her husband is a famous American comedian known best for being part of the sketch duo BriTANicK.