The Kardashian-Jenner family built their empire starting with Keeping Up With The Kardashians, a reality TV show that dived into the lives of the three Kardashian sisters and two Jenner sisters, along with the rest of the family.

Although the final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired in 2021, this new title has been rebranded with the shorter name. Here's what we know about the show so far and how you can watch in the UK.

The Kardashians on Disney Plus

Although focusing on the same people, The Kardashians is expected to be shot more like a documentary, without worrying about the episode length restrictions of network TV. The trailer revealed that the show will cover the engagement of Kourtney Kardashian to ex-Blink-182 frontman Travis Barker and their plans for a baby.

The very public separation of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will also feature, as well as Kim’s new relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Alongside a wealth of other topics, the pregnancy of Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott will also be covered in the show.

The Kardashian-Jenner family are returning to our screens once again. Photo: Hulu.

What time does The Kardashians air on Disney Plus in the UK?

To watch The Kardashians in the UK, you will need a Disney Plus subscription. New episodes air weekly every Thursday at 8am. There will be forty episodes across the first two seasons.