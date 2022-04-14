The first Marvel TV show on Disney Plus of the year has aired: Moon Knight. Steven Grant, alternatively Marc Spector, played by Oscar Isaac, is making his MCU debut as a mercenary who suffers from dissociative identity disorder.

There will be six episodes, each roughly 40 to 50 minutes long, released weekly each Wednesday. Here’s all we know about the show so far, including a full breakdown of the first episode.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warning: Spoilers for the first three episodes ahead.

What are Moon Knight’s powers?

In the comics, Moon Knight is occasionally gifted with enhanced strength during nights with full moons, prophetic visions, and dreams, and the ability to drain people’s lives from them through physical contact.

However, the majority of his storylines in the comics see him without supernatural powers, relying on his skills as a mercenary and advanced technology, such as his signature crescent daggers.

It seems Moon Knight will have powers in the shower, if the “chaos” within him is anything to go by.

The powers are usually tied to the night and the strength of the moon, giving the character his name.

Moon Knight Episode 3 explained

A new trailer for the upcoming show, Moon Knight, dropped on January 18th. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

The third episode of Moon Knight picks up in Cairo, with both Marc and Steven trying to do their part in racing to beat Harrow and his cult to the burial sight of Ammit. The two personalities argue about their methods, with Steven imploring Marc to stop being so violent. This argument seems to be made redundant with the teased appearance of a potential third personality.

As a last-ditch effort, Khonshu calls a meeting of the gods to put Harrow on trial. However, Harrow lies and says that Khonshu is using the mentally-ill Marc for his own schemes. The gods warn Khonshu that any more acts like causing an impromptu eclipse, as he did to summon them, would result in him being contained in stone.

While Marc and Steven try to stop Harrow, Layla appears and helps them track down the sarcophagus of Senfu, which holds the clue to finding the burial sight. There, they meet Mogart, aka the Midnight Man, played by the late Gaspard Ulliel. Harrow appears and uses Marc’s strange behaviour talking to an invisible Steven to provoke Mogart to attack them and Layla.

A fight breaks out, Marc dons the suit, and he and Layla eventually kill all of Mogart’s men, while Harrow makes his escape. Nonetheless, Marc, Steven, and Layla get away with the clue from the sarcophagus. Layla persuades Marc to let Steven take control of the body, as he knows more about Ancient Egyptian clues.

The outfit for Moon Knight seems fairly comicbook-accurate from the first glimpses we get. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

Steven realises that the cloth show constellations of where the burial sight is, but the stars were from two thousand years ago. Since then, the night sky has shifted, meaning it would show a different location. Khonshu uses his and Steven’s combined powers to turn back the night sky, meaning that Layla can find the spot, but Khonshu is imprisoned in stone in the centre of the Pyramid of Giza.

The episode ends with Harrow speaking to Khonshu’s stone prison, saying that his actions are because of what Khonshu did to him.