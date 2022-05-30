'The Grabber' is set to be one of horrors most terrifying new villains. Cr: Blumhouse Productions/Universal Pictures.

Highly anticipated new Blumhouse Production horror film, The Black Phone, will finally hit UK cinemas in June – and early reviews indicate it could be one of the best horrors of the year.

Based on a short story by Joe Hill, son of ‘Master Of Horror’ author Stephen King, the new film will see Ethan Hawke take on the role of a creepy new horror villain that looks set to terrify audiences worldwide.

Directed by Scott Derrickson (The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister), the supernatural horror introduces ‘The Grabber’, a masked killer who abducts children and locks them in a soundproof room.

However, things turn otherworldly when the antagonist – played by Hawke – kidnaps his sixth victim, an intelligent 13-year-old boy named Finney Shaw.

Like the killer’s other victims, the abducted child is thrown into a secluded basement, however, when a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, the boy discovers he can hear the voices of the murderer's previous victims and they attempt to help Finney escape a similar fate.

What rating has Rotten Tomatoes given The Black Phone?

The Black Phone had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest all the way back in September 2021.

It had originally been scheduled to release in theatres shortly afterwards earlier, but hit delays.

The film has currently got a rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with The Black Phone receiving positive reviews from critics, with one critic saying the film “had much to admire”, while the Hollywood Daily added it was a “highly entertaining and gripping thriller of the best kind.”

Director Derrickson has been heavily praised for his use of source material, while many have citied Hawke's performance as The Grabber as one of the iconic actors best roles.

What is the cast of The Black Phone?

Hollywood a-lister Ethan Hawke (Sinister) headlines the movie as he takes on the lead role of the masked child killer, The Grabber.

Elsewhere Mason Thames plays Finney Shaw, the sixth child abducted by the grabber, and the child who is the focus of the movie. Madeleine McGraw stars as Gwen, Finney’s sister.

Jeremy Davies (Justice League Dark) will play Mr. Shaw, Finney and Gwen's single alcoholic father, with James Ransone as Max. E. Roger Mitchell (The Walking Dead) also stars.

When is The Black Phone released in the UK? What is the runtime and age rating of The Black Phone?

The Black Phone will have a runtime of one hour and 42 minutes and has been given an age rating of 15 by the BBFC, with the movie containing violence, bloody images, language, and some drug use.