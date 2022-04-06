Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story is a limited edition documentary series which takes a retrospective look at the disgraced former TV presenter (Netflix)

Trigger warning: This article and the included trailer contain details of sexual abuse, including towards children.

Netflix has released its latest shocking true crime documentary ‘Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story’, which uses archive footage to examine how the disgraced presenter managed to “fool an entire nation for four decades”.

It focuses on the sex offender, whose death in 2011 spurred hundreds of survivors of his abuse to bravely come forward and share their stories of how they suffered at the hands of Savile.

The series aims to examine “the evil within Jimmy” that led police to conclude he had been a predatory sex offender - possibly one of Britain's most prolific.

During his lifetime, Savile was known for his fundraising and charitable work, including numerous fundraisers for various children’s hospitals.

The DJ and broadcaster was even awarded an OBE in 1972, and was knighted in 1990 for his services to charity, giving him the title Sir.

However, this was stripped from him following over 450 complaints of sexual abuse, which led to investigations into Savile's sickening activities at 28 NHS hospitals.

Police found he had sexually assaulted staff and patients over several decades, with his victims aged between 5 and 75.

The trailer shows several pieces of archive footage, one of which includes former UK Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher saying she’d like to “thank him for everything you do, for every good cause”.

It also shows footage of Savile himself expressing he was a “voluntary helper” before adding: “when nobody’s looking, I help the lassies.”

What is the release date for Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story?

The docuseries was released on Netflix on April 6, with viewers able to stream it from 8:01am that morning.

However, while it is listed as a ‘limited series’, it is not yet clear how many episodes it will contain.

Interestingly, there are reports the docuseries will have a “sequel”, with some sites listing ‘A British Horror Story’ as ‘part one’. However, it has not been confirmed if that show will be split into more than one part as yet.

How can I watch Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story?

The series will be available exclusively on Netflix for a limited time.

The series will be available exclusively on Netflix for a limited time.

