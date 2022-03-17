Do you need a TV license to stream Netflix? Photo credit: Logo: Netflix/Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

With 213 million reported subscribers worldwide, there can be no doubt that streaming giant Netflix has changed the way many of us watch television.

The streaming revolution is seeing many turn to platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ for their entertainment in a brand new way, whether you like to binge on every episode in a day, or watch a batch at a time.

And this changing scope in the world of film and TV means some are opting to solely use streaming services such as Netflix to get their fix of bingeable TV.

However, it has left some asking if a TV licence is even required if they are to stick solely with their Netflix subscription.

Here are all of the scenarios where you will require a TV licence if you’re solely using Netflix and/or another popular streaming platform.

Do I need a TV licence to watch Netflix?

The short answer is no.

BBC’s TV licensing website specifically states the following: “You don’t need a TV Licence if you only ever use Netflix or other online TV services to watch on demand or catch up programmes.”

On demand translate as shows, or films, you can watch on the go and are not live.

Do I need a TV licence to watch Amazon Prime?

In some instances, you will need a TV Licence to watch Amazon Prime.

If you are watching a television show live on Amazon Prime, you need to be covered by a TV Licence. However, you don’t need a TV Licence if you’re only watching on demand programmes on Amazon Prime.

Can I cancel my TV licence if I only watch Netflix?

The answer to this question depends on what you use Netflix to watch.

If you only watch on demand programmes on Netflix and don’t watch TV live on any TV or streaming service, and don’t watch BBC iPlayer, you may cancel your TV Licence if you won’t need it again before it expires.

What does my TV licence cover me to watch?

Your TV licence covers you to watch or record TV programmes live on any channel or TV service in the UK. This includes watching TV live online.