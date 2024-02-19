Jessie Buckley has enjoyed a remarkable career since coming second in a television talent show.

Since coming second in television talent show I'll Do Anything, and missing out on a lead role in a West End musical, Jessie Buckley's career has gone from strength-to-strength.

There's been a string of hit films which have seen her nominated for an Oscar and a BAFTA, an Olivier Award for her performance in the revival of Cabaret, and a Mercury Music Prize nomination for her album with Bernard Butler.

Here are five of her best films to date.

Beast (BFI Player)

This Jersey-set tense thriller about a young woman with a terrible family becoming attracted to an enigmatic poacher who may - or may not - be a serial killer deserved a bigger audience than it got when released back in 2017. Buckley co-stars with fellow actor/singer Johnny Flynn and the chemistry between the two of them is electric.

Wild Rose (Rent from Amazon for £2.49)

It's hard to imagine anybody other than Buckley playing the titular Glasgow country singer in this big, warm crowdpleaser of a film from Tom Harper. Freshly out of jail, the mum-of-two tries to focus on a steady job and looking after her kids while unwilling to give up on her dream of becoming a country singer.

Woman Talking (Prime Video)

Sarah Polley's Oscar-nominated ensemble drama sees a group of American Mennonite women discuss their options after discovering that the men in their colony have a history of being serial rapists. Buckley more than holds her own as part of a seriously heavyweight cast including Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix)

Charlie Kaufman's typically tricksy film sees Buckley act opposite Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon) as a young couple visiting the boyfriend's parents for the first time. As some strange things start to happen the main story is intercut with scenes of a school janitor at work - before the two parts come together in the third reel.

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)