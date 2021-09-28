Daniel Craig reprises his role of the iconic super spy - though fans have endured a long wait. Photo credit: Universal Pictures.

After a 15 month wait, fans of iconic British super spy James Bond will finally be able to see 007 back on the big screen.

The latest Bond movie, titled No Time To Die, is the 25th movie in the popular film franchise, though it has been severely delayed over the past couple of years after filmmakers held back its release due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

However, much to the delight of cinephiles, the movie is set for release later this month.

On the back of an action packed trailer that shows Bond meeting with old foe Blofeld, film goers have also been handed the chance to see a special 45-minute documentary that focuses on current James Bond, English actor Daniel Craig, and his 15-years in the historic role of the secret agent. The doc is available to stream via the Apple TV app.

The release of the movie has been a long time in coming. With filming taking place across stunning locations such as Italy's gorgeous ‘stone city’ Matera, it was believed production on the film actually wrapped up in October 2019 under the working title ‘Bond 25’, before the official title of ‘No Time To Die’ was announced in August 2019.

When is No Time To Die coming out?

The original screening date was scheduled for April 3 2020, with a release date in the US to commence shortly afterwards.

However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic the official Twitter account of the new James Bond film confirmed ‘Bond 25’ was to be postponed until November 2020 amid the ongoing uncertainly around the new virus.

The long wait is finally over though for film fans – No Time to Die is scheduled to premiere at London's Royal Albert Hall on September 28, before the film arrives across UK cinemas on September 30.

Who is in the cast of No Time To Die?

Of course, 53-year-old Daniel Craig will play the role of the British spy, though it has been confirmed this will be his fifth – and final – portrayal of 007 as he looks to move onto other projects.

A Bond film wouldn’t be complete without 007’s love interest, and No Time To Die sees Léa Seydoux return to the franchise after appearing in previous film ‘Spectre’, with the French actress continuing in the role of Dr. Madeleine Swann.

Golden Globe winner Remi Malek will also feature in the film as Lyutsifer Safin, an adversary of Bond and a terrorist leader on a revenge mission.

Meanwhile, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight star Christoph Waltz will reprise his role of the spy’s arch enemy and foster brother, Blofeld.

