James Bond, designated Agent 007 in the British Secret Intelligence Service, or MI6, was the creation of British novelist Ian Fleming.

Initially Fleming hated The Casting Of Sean Connery As 007, he wanted Cary Grant. However he added Bond's Scottish ancestry following the success of Dr. No, which starred Connery as the famed spy.

There has been six Bond’s (not including David Niven in the original Casino Royale in 1953) Roger Moore was the oldest on screen Bond. He was 45 in Live and Let Die, and 58 on his last Bond film in 1985, having played the part for over 12 years.

Sean Connery and Roger Moore both played the roll seven times (Never Say Never Again is considered "unofficial" because it was not created by Eon Productions, the company behind the other James Bond films. Hence the absence of such Bond film iconography as the gun barrel opening, the distinctive title sequences, or the Monty Norman-composed James Bond theme), Daniel Craig five appearances as 007, Pierce Brosnan four films, Timothy Dalton twice and George Lazenby, once.

No Time To Die is the 25th Bond film and premieres on the 28th of September,in cinemas on the 8th of October

