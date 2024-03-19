Ever since Daniel Craig announced that ‘No Time To Die’ would be his last James Bond film, there has been feverish speculation about his successor.

And no it seems that speculation is at an end - with Kick-Ass actor Aaron Taylor Johnson reportedly about to sign on the dotted line.

Now film fans are wondering who will take the reins from Cary Joji Fukunaga who directed Daniel Craig's last film as the iconic character in No Time To Die.

Since British director Terence Young took on the first two films in the series, Dr. No and From Russia With Love (he also returned for the fourth, Thunderball), there have been a total of 27 instalments in the moneyspinning franchaise.

John Glen has directed the most, with five entries spanning the Roger Moore and Timothy Dalton years, while Sam Mendes brought Oscar-winning gravitas to the more recent Skyfall and Spectre.

He's discounted directing another Bond, but a couple of other previous directors of the franchaise have yet to rule themselves out.

So, here are the 11 most likely candidates to take on the next 007 film.

1 . Christpher Nolan He's just won a couple of Oscars for biopic Oppenheimer and is no stranger to big-budget blockbuster franchaises - following his Dark Knight Batman trilogy. No wonder Christopher Nolan is favourite to take over the reins of the Bond films - with odds of 5/2. Photo Sales

2 . Gina Prince-Bythewood American director Gina Prince-Bythewood has progressed through television and independent films to big blockbusters including The Woman King (for which she was Bafta nominated) and comic book film The Old Guard. She's the 4/1 second favourite to direct the next Bond film. Photo Sales

3 . Martin Campbell New Zealander film and television director Martin Campbell has already headed up two James Bond films - GoldenEye and Casino Royale. He's priced at 5/1 to take on a third. Photo Sales