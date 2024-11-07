Is Paddington in Peru Good? Release date, reviews, cast and plot of the new film

The third in the series of much-loved Paddington films is hitting cinemas soon. | Contributed

Everybody’s favourite Peruvian bear willl soon be back on the big screen.

From joining the late Queen for marmalade sandwiches to mark the Platinum Jubilee, to starring in the best film of all time (Paddington 2 was, at one point, the most highly-rated movie on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes), Paddington Bear has never been so popular.

The little bear from deepest, darkest Peru already has two critically-acclaimed box office hits under his hat and a third title is on the way - Paddington in Peru.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Paddington in Peru out?

Paddington in Peru is in cinemas across Scotland from Friday, November 8, following a star-studded UK premiere at Lonodn’s Leicester Square on Sunday, November 3.

Who is in Paddington in Peru?

The big casting change is that Emily Mortimer has replaced Sally Hawkins at Mrs Brown. There’s also sadly not return of Hugh Grant. The rest of the cast are as follows.

Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown

Madeleine Harris as Judy Brown

Samuel Joslin as Jonathan Brown

Julie Walters as Mrs. Bird

Jim Broadbent as Samuel Gruber

Olivia Colman as The Reverend Mother

Antonio Banderas as Hunter Cabot

Carla Tous as Gina Cabot

Simon Farnaby as Flight Attendant

Ben Whishaw as Paddington Brown

Imelda Staunton as Aunt Lucy

What’s the plot of Paddington in Peru?

The film sees Paddington and the Brown family head off to visit his aunt Lucy in Peru, where she lives in the Home for Retired Bears. Of course all does not go to plan and they end up having a variety of adventures in the Amazon rainforest and mountains of Peru.

How long is Paddington in Peru?

Paddington is 1h43m long.

Is Paddington in Peru a good film?

The film is currently has a 93 per cent positive rating on review aggregator on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that it has been well recieved, but it has not had the glowing praise of the last film in the series.

Total Film gave it four stars out of five, saying: “It's saying something that the standard of the Paddington films is so high, saying this film is the weakest entry is a bit like calling Machu Pichu the seventh-best wonder of the world.”

Empire magazine gave it three stars, explaining: “It's a decent threequel, though a little of the enchantment has been lost in transit.”

The Times also awarded the film three stars, saying: “Well, the bad news is that Paddington in Peru isn’t as good as Paddington 2. The good news is that Wilson has made an entertaining and endearing yarn that is worth 106 minutes of your time.”

The Telegraph was also in agreement, saying: “Let’s be fair: absolutely no one will have a bad time at Paddington in Peru, which is bouncy, unobjectionable and raises plenty of smiles. But most viewers are likely to come out more sated than elated.”

But the Daily Mail critic was more of a fan, saying: “It’s a pleasure to spend an hour and 43 minutes with Paddington in any setting.”