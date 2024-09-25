Oh Joy! 📽

Disney has announced the release date for its highly anticipated Inside Out spin-off show.

Dream Production is set between the two Pixar films and arrives just in time for Christmas.

The four episode limited series follows the director of Riley’s dreams who faces a crisis when she realises the classics just aren’t working anymore.

Inside Out 2 has only just arrived on Disney Plus but more adventures from the mind of Riley are coming real soon. A new series from Pixar is set to arrive on the streaming service just in time for Christmas - a real early present.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four part show is set between the first and second films and offers a new twist on the blockbuster animation hit. Dream Productions, as it is called, follows the team behind what goes on in Riley’s mind when she is asleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The House of Mouse just dropped Inside Out 2 on its popular streaming service on Wednesday, 25 September. After conquering the box office during the summer, you can now follow the latest adventures of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Envy and more from the safety of your own home.

But when will Dream Production be released, what is it about and how can you watch it? Here’s all you need to know:

Disney announce Inside Out TV show

Pixar will be keeping up the momentum from its latest box office smash hit by releasing a spin-off streaming show set in between the two Inside Out films. Dream Production will drop on Disney Plus later in the year.

It is Pixar’s next streaming effort - and will be followed by an original show called Win or Lose in February 2025. This series will feature the voice of Will Forte and follows members of a little league baseball team.

When will Dream Production release on Disney+?

The Inside Out show will drop on the streaming service on Wednesday, 11 December. Pixar revealed the release date and debuted the first trailer this week.

All four episodes of Dream Production will be released on the same date. So you don’t have to worry about rationing out the latest Pixar treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Dream Production about?

As previously mentioned, Dream Production is set between Inside Out and Inside Out 2 and follows what happens in Riley’s mind when she goes to sleep. It quite literally follows a crew who make her dreams on a nightly basis.

The synopsis on Pixar’s website reads: “From the world of “Inside Out” comes “Dream Productions,” an all-new Disney+ series about the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true—every night, on time and on budget, thanks to acclaimed director Paula Persimmon. Riley’s growing up and her core Emotions are on the job helping her navigate, but now Paula is facing a nightmare of her own: her signature combination of dreams featuring Rainbow Unicorn and copious amounts of glitter just isn’t working anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To try and save her career, Paula teams up with Xeni, an overly confident daydream director looking for his next big break. With differing visions on what makes Riley’s dreams successful, can the reluctant pair come together to create the next big tween-dream hit?”

The show is directed by Mike Jones, who was the co-writer of Soul.

How many episodes of Dream Production will there be?

Pixar has announced that there will be four episodes of the Inside Out spin-off. All episodes of the limited series will be released on 11 December.

Who is in the cast?

The two actors confirmed for Dream Production in Pixar’s synopsis are Paula Pell as dream director Paula Persimmon and Richard Ayoade as Xeni. However Variety reports that the voice cast from the films will also be returning including: Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Ally Maki, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black and Phyllis Smith.

How to watch Dream Production?

The Inside Out spin-off limited series will be available to stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday, 11 December. Which means you will need to be a subscriber to the service - with the option for an ad-supported cheaper tier .

Will there be a second series of Dream Production?

Pixar is calling the Inside Out spin-off a “limited series” which means that it is planned as a one-off programme. Experience the full story when all four episodes drop on 11 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Does Inside Out have other spin-offs?

Dream Production is the latest expansion of the Inside Out franchise. Pixar has released two studio films (Inside Out, Inside Out 2) as well as a short film called Riley’s First Date? The nine minute flick is available on Disney Plus.

A mobile game was also released in 2015 and it is called Inside Out: Thought Bubbles. It is available via the usual app stores and received an update this summer to bring in new emotions from the sequel.