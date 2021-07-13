Director James Mangold (pointing) visits the set as set building continues in Glasgow city centre ahead of filming for what is thought to be the new Indiana Jones 5 movie starring Harrison Ford (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire).

Parts of the Scottish city have been transformed into the United States for what is thought to be the fifth movie in the franchise starring Harrison Ford aged 79.

Flags with the stars and stripes adorned some streets along with signs saying “Welcome to New York Astronauts!” and other references to Apollo 11 – suggesting part of the film could be set in 1969.

A number of shop fronts had also been created, with traffic lights changed to the traditional yellow colour seen in American streets.

At a Govan car park near Ibrox Stadium, rehearsals were taking place with a parade of vehicles – again featuring Apollo 11 references.

Vintage American cars could be seen alongside floats, with a moon-like object on one and a beauty pageant on another.

It is not yet known when or if the movie’s main actors will come to Scotland, with filming thought to include several hundred extras.

James Mangold – director of Logan, The Greatest Showman and the currently untitled fifth Indiana Jones film – was pictured in Glasgow on Tuesday alongside other crew members.

While some set features started appearing a week ago, filming could take place for another few weeks with a range of road closures listed on Glasgow City Council’s website.

Cochrane Street by Glasgow City Chambers will be closed on various days at various times until July 31 with the “prohibition of pedestrian movements during ‘action'” in some cases.

Vehicles will not be able to wait, load or unload – or move – on other dates along St Vincent Street, Hope Street, West Nile Street and Wellington Street among others.

Filming will move along to the Trongate, Montrose Street, Bothwell Street and Blythswood Street as the month goes on.

The Glasgow star sighting comes as there has been talk of Ford’s acting career spanning far longer than his female counterparts.

Dr Rebecca Harrison, a lecturer in the Theatre, Film and Television Studies department at the University of Glasgow told the BBC: “We definitely see a trend for more men to be on screen later in life.

“There is so much discussion about how women get ‘put out to pasture' when they hit 30 or 40.”

