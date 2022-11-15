I'm A Celebrity 2022 Latest: Who is the favourite to win, what are the odds for Charlene White, Seann Walsh
The super popular reality TV series I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! has had an explosive start, as contestants Boy George, Matt Hancock and Jill Scott entered the jungle last Sunday.
One of Britain’s most popular reality series returned to screens last week as ‘I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!’ 2022 returned to ITV.
One of the most star-studded line-ups ever, the series is celebrating its 20th anniversary by returning to the Australian jungle after a two year spell in Wales.
Last year’s series saw former Emmerdale star Danny Miller narrowly beat Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson to the crown, however, the battle to win this year is closer than ever with a host of huge name entering the jungle – including Lionesses Euro 2022 hero Jill Scott and radio DJ Chris Moyles.
There has been controversy though, with former Health Secretary Matt Hancock agreeing to take part in the series as a late contestant after resigning from parliament last year. Perhaps it is no surprise he has been handed every single bushtucker trial so far.
It is sure to be hotly contested, but who is the early favourite* to win the crown?
