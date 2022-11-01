One of Britain’s most popular reality series is set to hit screens this week as ‘I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!’ returns to ITV this Sunday.

Set to be one of the most star-studded line-ups ever, the series will celebrate its 20th anniversary by returning to the Australian jungle after a two year spell in Wales.

Last year’s series saw former Emmerdale star Danny Miller narrowly beat Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson to the crown and, with the show less than a week away, some huge names have already signed up for the latest series – including Lionesses Euro 2022 hero Jill Scott and radio DJ Chris Moyles.

There is some controversy though, with the news that former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly agreed to take part in the series as a late contestant after resigning from parliament last year due to breaching social distancing guidance when he kissed a colleague – and in turn, cheated on his wife.

However, with plenty other popular characters entering the jungle this Sunday, who is the early favourite* to win the crown?

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Jill Scott - 10/3 The Euro 2022 is the clear favourite to win I'm A Celeb, with several former team mates already proclaiming her the queen of the jungle. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. Olivia Attwood - 9/2 She came third during her stint on Love Island, but Olivia Attwood is one of the main favourites to win in the jungle. Photo: Gareth Cattermole Photo Sales

3. Chris Moyles - 5/1 The chatty radio DJ enters the jungle this Sunday as one of the favourites to make the final. Photo: Tristan Fewings Photo Sales

4. Mike Tindall - 5/1 Capped 75 times by the England rugby team, Mike Tindall won plenty on the field - but can he win I'm A Celeb? Photo: Matthew Horwood Photo Sales