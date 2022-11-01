I'm A Celebrity 2022: Latest odds including Matt Hancock, Babatunde Aleshe and Jill Scott MBE
Popular reality TV series I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! begins this week with a star studded line-up. Here are the latest odds as the celebs enter the jungle.
One of Britain’s most popular reality series is set to hit screens this week as ‘I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!’ returns to ITV this Sunday.
Set to be one of the most star-studded line-ups ever, the series will celebrate its 20th anniversary by returning to the Australian jungle after a two year spell in Wales.
I'm A Celebrity 2022: When does I'm A Celeb start, confirmed line-up and rumoured celebs including Matt Hancock
Last year’s series saw former Emmerdale star Danny Miller narrowly beat Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson to the crown and, with the show less than a week away, some huge names have already signed up for the latest series – including Lionesses Euro 2022 hero Jill Scott and radio DJ Chris Moyles.
There is some controversy though, with the news that former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly agreed to take part in the series as a late contestant after resigning from parliament last year due to breaching social distancing guidance when he kissed a colleague – and in turn, cheated on his wife.
However, with plenty other popular characters entering the jungle this Sunday, who is the early favourite* to win the crown?
*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.