Disney Plus subscriber numbers are increasing rapidly, at a much faster rate than Netflix.

The global company has a target of 230 to 260 million Disney Plus subscribers by the end of 2024 and are currently sitting at around 130 million at the beginning of 2022.

When you take Hulu and ESPN+ into account, which are both also owned by Disney, the company as a whole has over 196 million subscribers, which is not too far behind Netflix's 222 million subscriber total.

With Disney investing heavily in both Star Wars and Marvel titles, as well as expanding into content for all ages over on their Starz channel, we can only expect this trend to continue in the coming months and years.

At the beginning of 2020, Disney Plus was evaluated to be worth more than $100 billion, making it a clear moneymaker for Disney.

As more titles are added to the platform, Disney Plus has made a decision to increase the subscription price for both new and existing subscribers.

Here’s what you need to know about the Disney Plus price increase.

How much is the Disney Plus price increase in the UK?

The cost of Disney Plus in the UK has increased from £5.99 a month to £7.99 a month.

If you calculate this annually, this results in a £20 increase, from £59.99 a year to £79.90 a year.

When will the Disney Plus price increase start?

This price change was announced and came into effect for new and monthly subscribers in February 2021.

However, many annual subscribers are only just noticing the price increase now, as their annual subscription is being renewed at the new and higher price.

If your subscription has just or is about to roll over, you will likely be paying the higher price for the first time.