Best for: staying part of the cultural conversation - this is the most popular streaming site.

Costing a minimum of £9.99 a month for the HD, Netflix takes the spot as the second most expensive service on our list.

However, with 2986 movies and films available on the platform, subscribers are getting a lot of value for money.

This means viewers are getting 100 titles for every £0.30.

The service remains the most popular platforms amongst viewers, with 203.7 million global subscribers.

The streaming service built up its subscriber base after launching a selection of award winning must watch originals. The list includes House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things and The Crown.

As well as Netflix originals, the platform has built up a strong collection of movies, documentaries and cult classic TV shows, that provide one of the strongest selections available.

Netflix gains an edge over its rivals thanks to its multiple subscription models, which include a basic subscription of £5.99 for one device, and unlimited TV shows, however, this doesn’t allow HD viewing.

The premium subscription model allows for up to 4 devices to watch the service at the same time, and also gives the option of Ultra HD and 4K.

Iain’s verdict:

Netflix continues to offer the best user interface, and if you are after value for money the streaming giant is your best bet. However, its advantage also becomes a key fault, with the service creating a choice problem.

Due to the sheer variety of movies and TV series, and it’s one endless rolling screen format, it can become difficult to make a decision. The service would benefit from refining down its menu options.

It’s original content remains strong, but with the arrival of new competitors, it no longer holds the same edge it had five years ago, with filmmakers and production companies choosing lucrative deals at Disney and Amazon rather than the streaming giant.