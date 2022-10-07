Set almost 200 years before Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is setting the stage for the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of Dragons.

Dragons will fight dragons as Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors rip themselves apart over who should sit on the Iron Throne.

With the latest Episode 7 Driftmark, first blood has already been spilled in the war which will set Westeros ablaze. And Episode 8 The Lord of the Tides promises to deepen the wounds.

House of the Dragon will see Alicent Hightower's greens fight Rhaenyra Targaryen's blacks in the Game of Thrones prequel (HBO)

As King Viserys (Paddy Considine) grows more frail and indecisive, a power vacuum emerges and two sides are drawn in the kingdom.

Those backing Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) are known as the blacks, after the black Targaryen clothing the Princess of Dragonstone wears.

While those backing Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her children are known as the greens, after the colour her house’s tower burns when calling its banners to war.

House of the Dragon: The Blacks. Daemon Targaryen, Rhaenyra Targaryen, Corlys Velaryon, Rhaenys Velaryon, Jacaerys Velaryon and Baela Targaryen (HBO)

Who are the blacks? Characters and dragons backing Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon

Rhaenyra Targaryen was named heir to the Iron Throne by her father King Viserys in House of the Dragon Episode 1. The lords of Westeros bent the knee to her, swearing fealty to her as their future queen.

However, a woman has never ruled the Seven Kingdoms, and previous precedent overlooked Rhaenys Targaryen’s claim in favour of her male cousin Viserys Targaryen.

Therefore, Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne is questioned in the patriarchal society, and even more so when Viserys has a son with Alicent Hightower.

Caraxes and Syrax are among the dragons on the blacks side in House of the Dragon (HBO)

These are the main characters on team black so far, and the dragons which will fight by their side.

- Rhaenyra Targaryen, with the dragon Syrax

- Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Rhaenyra’s uncle and husband, with his dragon Caraxes

- Corlys Velaryon (Steve Touissant), the Seasnake and grandfather to Rhaenyra and Daemon’s children

House of the Dragon the Greens: Alicent Hightower, Aegon Targaryen, Otto Hightower, Larys Strong, Aemond Targaryen, Criston Cole (HBO)

- Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best), Corlys’ wife and dragonrider to Meleys

- Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett) Rhaenyra’s son and his dragon Vermax

- Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) Rhaenyra’s son and his dragon Arrax

- Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia) Daemon's daughter and her dragon Moondancer

Total dragons: Six

Vhagar and Dreamfyre are among the dragons on the greens side during House of the Dragon (HBO)

Who are the greens? Characters and dragons backing Alicent in House of the Dragon

Alicent Hightower is the second wife of King Viserys after his first wife Aemma died in childbirth. In George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, she has four children with Viserys: Aegon, Helaena, Aemond, and Daeron. However, Daeron has not appeared on the show yet, so his character could have been cut.

Many in the realm believe Aegon, King Viserys’ firstborn son, is the true heir to the throne. Meanwhile, Alicent grows to resent Rhaenyra for her rulebreaking and for appearing to have illegitimate children with Harwin Strong.

These are the main characters on team green so far, and the dragons on their side.

- Alicent Hightower

- Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Hand of the King and skilled diplomat

- Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), Alicent’s firstborn son and dragonrider to Sunfyre

- Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), Alicent’s son and dragonrider to Vhagar, the largest dragon alive

- Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban), Alicent’s daughter and dragonrider to Dreamfyre

- Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) knight of the Kingsguard

- Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) with his network of spies