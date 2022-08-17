Just days before the release of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel show’s stars appeared at the premiere in London’s Leicester Square last night (August 15).

Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans, Milly Alcock and Olivia Cooke were among the lead actors who strutted the Targaryen-red carpet – and they were joined by celebrities from Al Murray and Philip Schofield to Love Island's Luca Bish.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon returns fans to a Westeros 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, where dragons reigned.

1. Emma D'Arcy Emma D'Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, poses on the red carpet at the House of the Dragon premiere in London (Photo by HOLLIE ADAMS / AFP) Photo: HOLLIE ADAMS Photo Sales

2. Matt Smith Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen, arrives at the London premiere of House of the Dragon (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Cattermole Photo Sales

3. Milly Alcock Milly Alcock, who plays young Rhaenerya Targaryen, at the House of the Dragon premiere in London (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Cattermole Photo Sales

4. Paddy Considine Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys Targaryen, at the House of the Dragon premiere (Photo by Hollie Adams / AFP) Photo: HOLLIE ADAMS Photo Sales