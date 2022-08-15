Set hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones, new HBO show House of the Dragon will cover the bloody civil war known as the Dance of Dragons, as chronicled in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.
It sees the major houses of Westeros splitting into two factions either supporting the claim of Rhaenyra Targaryen or Aegon Targaryen as heir to the Iron Throne. Here’s a guide to the main characters in House of the Dragon, and where their allegiances may lie.
1. Viserys Targaryen
King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is the fifth Targaryen king on the Iron Throne, and his peaceful reign sows the seeds for war. His children include Rhaenyra with his first wife Aemma Arryn and Aegon II with his second wife Alicent Hightower.
2. Rhaenyra Targaryen
Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D'Arcy and Milly Alcock, is the firstborn child of King Viserys Targaryen. Nicknamed the 'Realm's Delight', at the age of eight, she is declared heir to the Iron Throne by her father. But there are many in the realm who do not think a woman should rule.
3. Daemon Targaryen
Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) is beloved by writer George R. R. Martin as a morally grey character. The younger brother of King Viserys, he is an experienced warrior and rides the dragon Caraxes, the Blood Wyrm.
4. Alicent Hightower
Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) is the second wife of King Viserys, and part of an extremely old and powerful dynasty in Westeros. She has four children with the king, including Aegon II, a future challenger for the Iron Throne. Her father Otto Hightower is Hand of the King to Viserys.
