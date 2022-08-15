2. Rhaenyra Targaryen

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D'Arcy and Milly Alcock, is the firstborn child of King Viserys Targaryen. Nicknamed the 'Realm's Delight', at the age of eight, she is declared heir to the Iron Throne by her father. But there are many in the realm who do not think a woman should rule.

Photo: HBO