Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, and Emma D'Arcy at the House of the Dragon premiere in London on August 15, 2022 (Getty Images)

House of the Dragon premiere: Matt Smith and Paddy Considine among cast at London preview of Game of Thrones show

Stars of House of the Dragon took to a fiery red carpet for the premiere of the Game of Thrones show in London.

By Ginny Sanderson
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:00 pm

Just days before the release of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones spin-off show’s stars appeared at the premiere in London’s Leicester Square on Monday (August 15).

Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans, Milly Alcock and Olivia Cooke were among the lead actors who strutted the Targaryen-red carpet – and they were joined by celebrities from Al Murray and Philip Schofield to Love Island's Luca Bish.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon returns fans to a Westeros 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, where dragons reign. It is released in the UK on Monday (August 22) to Sky and NOW TV viewers with an Entertainment Pass.

1. Emma D'Arcy

Emma D'Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, poses on the red carpet at the House of the Dragon premiere in London (Photo by HOLLIE ADAMS / AFP)

Photo: HOLLIE ADAMS

2. Matt Smith

Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen, arrives at the London premiere of House of the Dragon (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Photo: Gareth Cattermole

3. Milly Alcock

Milly Alcock, who plays young Rhaenerya Targaryen, at the House of the Dragon premiere in London (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Photo: Gareth Cattermole

4. Paddy Considine

Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys Targaryen, at the House of the Dragon premiere (Photo by Hollie Adams / AFP)

Photo: HOLLIE ADAMS

