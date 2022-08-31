House of the Dragon: How big are the dragons in Game of Thrones prequel? Every dragon ranked by size
House of the Dragon is showcasing an army of dragons. But how big are they compared to those in Game of Thrones?
Since Aegon’s Conquest, dragons have proliferated in Westeros alongside House Targaryen. We know from the source material that they keep growing and growing as they age – so the older the dragon, the bigger it will be.
In Game of Thrones, Daenerys’ dragon Drogon was enormous by Season 8 – fans have predicted his wingspan was around 60m (196ft). And he was only around seven years old. The beasts in House of the Dragon are around 100.
However, something that restricts the size of dragons in George R.R. Martin’s world is captivity. By the time of House of the Dragon, most of the Targaryens’ dragons live in the dragonpit, a huge stable in Kings Landing. But, it is thought living in chains restricted the dragons’ growth, and they became smaller over the centuries. Wild dragons, meanwhile, grow much larger.
With that in mind, here is a guide to the main dragons which will feature in House of the Dragon, from biggest to smallest.