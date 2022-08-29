Set hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones, new HBO prequel show House of the Dragon will cover the bloody Targaryen civil war outlined in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.
Here’s a guide to the main characters in House of the Dragon, the actors playing them, and where their loyalties may lie in the conflict known as the Dance of Dragons.
1. Viserys Targaryen
King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is the fifth Targaryen king on the Iron Throne, and his peaceful reign sows the seeds for war. His children include Rhaenyra with his first wife Aemma Arryn.
Photo: HBO
2. House of the Dragon (13).jpg
Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Milly Alcock and later Emma D'Arcy, is the firstborn child of King Viserys Targaryen with Queen Aemma Arryn. Nicknamed the 'Realm's Delight', Rhaenyra is declared heir to the Iron Throne by her father. But there are many in the realm who do not think a woman should rule.
Photo: HBO
3. Daemon Targaryen
Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) is the volatile younger brother of King Viserys who is known as the Rogue Prince. He is thought to be next in line to the Iron Throne, until King Viserys names Princess Rhaenyra as his heir. An experienced warrior, Daemon rides the dragon Caraxes, the Blood Wyrm.
Photo: HBO
4. Alicent Hightower
Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke) is the second wife of King Viserys, and part of an extremely old and powerful house in Westeros. At the start of the series, she is best friends with Rhaenyra Targaryen and her father Otto Hightower is Hand of the King to Viserys.
Photo: HBO