4. Alicent Hightower

Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke) is the second wife of King Viserys, and part of an extremely old and powerful house in Westeros. At the start of the series, she is best friends with Rhaenyra Targaryen and her father Otto Hightower is Hand of the King to Viserys.

Photo: HBO