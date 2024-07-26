3 . The Super Mario Bros. Movie

While Barbie and Oppenheimer were stealing the headlines in the summer of 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was on its way to a box office haul of $1.361 billion. The origin story sees plumbing Italian brothers Mario and Luigi get caught up in a battle between Bowser and Princess Peach and features the voices of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key and Seth Rogen. | Universal Pictures