Ever since Walt Disney released the first full-length animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, in 1937 animation has been big business on the cinema screen.
They regularly top box office charts and often seem immune to any critical mauling - particularly during school holidays when parents are looking for activities for bored kids.
This week saw Disney sequel Inside Out 2 become the most profitable animated film in history, easing clear of previous top dog Frozen 2.
It also became only the 11th animated film to make over $1 billion.
1. Inside Out 2
With a box office total of $1.464 billion and rising (it's still in cinemas) 2024 coming-of-age film Inside Out 2 is the highest grossing animated film in history. Released in 2024 and featuring the voices of Amy Poehler, Kyle MacLachlan and Maya Hawke, it revists the first film's protagonist, Riley, and her anthropomorphised emotions as she goes through puberty. | Walt Disney Studios
2. Frozen 2
Another sequel takes second spot in our most money-spinning animated films list - Frozen II has taken an impressive $1.453 billion at the box office. The 2019 film sees Anna, Elsa and friends travel to an enchanted forest to find out where Elsa's magical powers come from. It stars Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff. | Walt Disney Studios
3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
While Barbie and Oppenheimer were stealing the headlines in the summer of 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was on its way to a box office haul of $1.361 billion. The origin story sees plumbing Italian brothers Mario and Luigi get caught up in a battle between Bowser and Princess Peach and features the voices of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key and Seth Rogen. | Universal Pictures
4. Frozen
Oscar-winner Frozen comes two places below its even more successful sequel, with a box office total of $1.290 billion. The 2013 film sees Princess Anna journey to find her estranged sister whose chilly superpowers have brought eternal winter to their kingdom. It stars the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad. | Walt Disney Studios