Cinema operator Cineworld is set to announce imminent site closures and “hundreds” of job losses, according to new reports.

Bosses are set to announce a restructuring plan on Friday (July 25) that will include the closure of 25 locations around the UK, Sky News reports. A further 50 sites will undergo discussions on rent reductions.

Alongside closures, jobs losses are also expected amid the restructuring plan.

The exact number of job losses is currently unknown but a source reports that the number is “in the hundreds”.

Cineworld was forced to file for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US in 2020 after building up a multibillion dollar debt. Investors took control after it was listed on the London Stock Exchange last year, but was delisted in August 2023 after the share price collapsed.