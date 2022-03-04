Ever wondered why horror heads simply can’t get enough of Netflix’s array of spooky televisions hits? Well – because they’re great!

However, if you’re new to the game, you would be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed with choice.

Gorefests to ghosts, slashers to paranormal entities, zombie chaos to vicious vamps, Netflix has a fantastic choice of their own originals and new television shows that are sure to give you a fright – and some delight.

Don’t stay up all night scrolling your Netflix homepage, looking to find a terrifying show that suits your taste though, instead take a look at our list of some of the highest rated horror series now streaming on Netflix UK, based on ratings from popular review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Be be warned, you may need to watch some of these through your fingers…

1. The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020) The Haunting of Bly Manor is a gothic horror that shows dead doesn't always mean gone.

2. Dead Set (2008) Released on channel 4 in 2008, Dead Set is set during a fictional series of Big Brother, a zombie outbreak occurs, but the house-mates are unaware of the impending doom outside.

3. Mindhunter (2017) There was uproar when Mindhunter was cancelled, but thank fully the awesome first two seasons are still on Netflix. Want to get inside the mind of a serial killer? Then Mindhunter is the show for you.

4. Dark (2017) Lasting for a fascinating three seasons, Dark is one of Netflix's very best, as the series follows the aftermath of a child's disappearance and see the characters from the fictional German town of Winden pursue the truth.