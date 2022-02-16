The likes of Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime may be many people’s go-to apps when it comes to the latest movies and TV shows – but away from streaming apps, Sky Cinema have shown they can kick it with the best of them.

Television giant Sky have long saw success across the country with their cinema service, often being the first to release some of the latest films as special premiere screenings exclusively on Sky TV.

And for fans of the horror genre, Sky offer some of the latest, greatest and most scariest flicks available.

Here are 10 of the best horror movies available to watch on Sky Cinema right now.

1. Freaky A surprise hit, Blumhouse production 'Freaky' did well in cinemas. Starring Vince Vaughan, the movie sees a teenage girls swap bodies with a serial killer.

2. The Evil Dead Sam Raimi's horror classic 'The Evil Dead' is equal funny, equal gory - but brilliant non the less.

3. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It While nothing has quite had the rave reviews the original did, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson's portrayal of the world famous paranormal investigators The Warrens once again get a thumbs up in the latest movie from The Conjuring franchise - The Devil Made Me Do It.

4. Final Destination Final Destination was THE horror franchise for Gen Z - and the 2000 original still stands the test of time.