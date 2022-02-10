Netflix Movies: 10 of the best new films on Netflix UK in February - including Amelie and The Hunt

With the platform already stacked with much loved movies, it’s no surprise Netflix have a reported 213 million subscribers worldwide.
Streaming giant Netflix are starting the new year with a bang, as they continue to ensure their platform is stacked with great films throughout February, starring the likes of Hollywood royalty Robert De Niro and Jake Gyllenhaal.
There are also some highly anticipated brand new movies from cult directors such as Jean Pierre-Jeunet on the way too.
Netflix’s new additions in February 2022 promise to be full of hilarity, action and entertainment – and are, most importantly, binge-worthy.
Here are 10 of the best films that are being added to Netflix next month.