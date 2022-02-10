Netflix are adding some exciting new movies - and classics - their platform in February. Photo credit: Netflix

Netflix Movies: 10 of the best new films on Netflix UK in February - including Amelie and The Hunt

Streaming giant Netflix are adding a host of great news films to its platform in February. Here’s our pick of the bunch of movies available right now.

By Graham Falk
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 1:00 pm

With the platform already stacked with much loved movies, it’s no surprise Netflix have a reported 213 million subscribers worldwide.

Streaming giant Netflix are starting the new year with a bang, as they continue to ensure their platform is stacked with great films throughout February, starring the likes of Hollywood royalty Robert De Niro and Jake Gyllenhaal.

There are also some highly anticipated brand new movies from cult directors such as Jean Pierre-Jeunet on the way too.

Netflix’s new additions in February 2022 promise to be full of hilarity, action and entertainment – and are, most importantly, binge-worthy.

Here are 10 of the best films that are being added to Netflix next month.

1. Amelie - February 1

One of the globe's most loved movie, sees a young waitress, Amelie Poulain, desperate to find meaning to her life.

Photo: Creative Commons 2.0/David Zellaby/Flickr

2. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) - February 18

The newest film in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise is a direct sequel to the original 1974 horror hit. Sure to be a film that hooks you in.

Photo: Yana Blajeva

3. My Best Friend Anne Frank - February 1

Based on the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar, My Best Friend Anne Frank examines the true story of the pair who were separated as Nazi-Germany entered Amsterdam.

Photo: Netflix

4. The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind - February 1

Against all the odds, a thirteen year old boy in Malawi invents an unconventional way to save his family and village from famine in The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind. Based on the true story of William Kamkwamba.

Photo: Ilze Kitshoff / Netflix

