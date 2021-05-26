Henry Cavill is joining the remake of the 1986 cult classic Highlander.

According to Deadline, the Superman actor is in talks for one of the lead roles in the film, which is being directed by John Wick’s Chad Stahelski.

Cavill, 38, posted to his Instagram: “Very exciting news today! I've been a fan of Highlander since I was lad.

Henry Cavill (Here as Geralt in The Witcher) is in talks to join the cast of the Highlander reboot

"From the movies in all of their 80s, Queen slathered glory to the TV show with an actor who looked remarkably like one of my brothers.

“Being not shy with swords, and having a director as talented as Chad Stahelski at the helm, this is an opportunity like no other.

"Deep diving into franchise storytelling with all the tools at our disposal, is going to make this an adventure I (and hopefully all of you) shall never forget.”

Cavill also said he’s been dipping into his Scottish heritage and getting his research underway for the role – posting a picture of some Scottish books, sherry, and a sgian-dubh.

The news has set the internet all a-flutter, with many excited for Cavill to bring his physicality from The Witcher to the part – though others think it should finally be played by a Scot. Sam Heughan, for example.

However, it’s not clear if Cavill will be playing the Highlander himself Connor MacLeod – portrayed in the original by Christopher Lambert – or Sean Connery’s Egyptian swordsman Ramírez.

He could even be skull-wearing villain The Kurgan, as Cavill has been known to play a baddie in the past.

But, he could also be none of these characters.

So little is currently known about the Highlander reboot. It could be a straight-up remake of the beloved movie.

Or it could take the concept of the immortal warriors and their epic lightning battles to a whole new dimension.

What do we know about the new Highlander film?

As mentioned, Chad Stahelski will be directing.

Originally a stunt artist, his big break was working in The Matrix and he’s gone on to direct the hugely successful John Wick franchise, also starring Keanu Reeves.

Ryan J. Condal is down to write the screenplay, alongside Kerry Williamson. Condal is known for writing Rampage, Hercules, and new Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon.

While Williamson was a writer for Alex Cross, starring Tyler Perry, and What Happened to Monday with Noomi Rapace, Glenn Close, and Willem Dafoe.

Ever since the reboot was announced, rumours have been raging about who will play the legendary characters.

According to IMDB, Tom Hardy, Kit Harington, Stephen Amell and Charlie Hunnam, have all been considered for the role of Connor MacLeod.

Tom Cruise could fill the extravagant boots of Sean Connery’s character Ramírez, and The Rock and Vinnie Jones could play The Kurgan.

Who would be your dream actors for the Highlander remake?

Or are you so loyal to the original, you think “THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE”?

