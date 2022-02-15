The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is an anime movie not connected to The Rings of Power Amazon series (Image: Warner Bros, New Line Cinema)

The Rings of Power Amazon TV series is not the only upcoming project Lord of the Rings fans can look forward to.

A release date and more information has just been revealed about Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an anime feature film by Warner Bros and New Line Cinema.

Made by much of the creative talent behind the Peter Jackson Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies, concept art for the film has sent Lord of the Rings fans wild.

Here’s everything you need to know about The War of the Rohirrim – from release date to the potential plot and J.R.R. Tolkien lore.

When will Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim be released? How can I watch it?

The War of The Rohirrim is expected to be released on April 12, 2024.

Announcing the date, Warner Bros also released some impressive concept art of an army laying siege to a castle, with the help of giant war Oliphaunts (also known as Mûmakil).

The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim is being released in 2024 (Warner Bros, New Line Cinema)

It is expected the film will have a theatrical release, showing in cinemas before being made available on a streaming platform, most likely HBO Max.

Who has been cast in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim?

Voice acting castings have not yet been announced for the film, but they are expected soon.

The War of the Rohirrim will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama, a Japanese writer and director with an extensive background in anime. His previous work includes Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Higashi No Eden, and Star Wars: Visions.

Anime studio Sola Entertainment is animating the film and many creative talents from The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies are also involved.

This includes Philippa Boyens, who co-wrote the Lord of the Rings trilogy screenplays, and Richard Taylor, who made props, costumes and weapons for the Lord of the Rings films.

Concept artists Alan Lee and John Howe – who illustrated J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels – are also signed up.

What is The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim about?

The film takes place in Middle-earth hundreds of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

It will serve as a companion piece to the original Peter Jackson trilogy, and has no connection to the Amazon Prime series The Rings of Power, which is set even earlier in Tolkien’s lore.

The War of the Rohirrim will focus on the “untold story” of Helm’s Deep, the Rohan fortress which is the location of the epic battle in The Two Towers. But it’s before the time of King Théoden, Éowyn, and Éomer and the 10,000 strong army of Uruk-hai.

Instead, will follow the "life and bloodsoaked times” of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan who Helm’s Deep is named after.

Expect clashes with Dunlendings, a tribal people who seek revenge for being driven from Rohan’s lands.

