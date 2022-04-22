The cast of Heartstopper. Cr: Netflix.

Its been in the works for some time, but the highly anticipated new Netflix series Heartstopper is finally set for release on the streaming service.

Based on the graphic novel series by author Alice Oseman, the LGBT+ romance sees two boys who begin to develop feelings for one another after meeting at school and has been in production since early 2021.

The journey to the TV screen completes a remarkable story, with the original script for the story beginning as Tumblr web comic before it was turned into a printed graphic novel.

Heartstopper begins when a popular student, Nick Nelson, is forced to sit alongside fellow student Charlie Spring, who is openly gay and it is here where the chance meeting kick-starts a life-changing journey for the duo.

Who is in the cast of Heartstopper?

The lead role of Charlie Spring is taken on by Joe Locke, who inclusion in Heartstopper is his debut role.

Alongside him is fellow lead Kit Connor (Rocketman) who plays Nick Nelson. Olivia Colman stars as Nick’s mother, Sarah.

Elsewhere the show stars William Gao as Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene, Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney, Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

Jenny Walser as Tori Spring, Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi, Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh and Alan Turkington as Mr Lange.

What is the release date of Heartstopper? How can I watch Heartstopper?

Heartstopper was released on Netflix on April 22, which means it is now available to watch via the streaming platform.

There are a total of eight episodes in the first season, with each episode clocking in around the 30 minute mark.