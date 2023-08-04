Haunted Mansion is coming to UK cinemas this month. Cr: Getty Images

It has already landed on the big screen in the US and now the 2023 version of the Haunted Mansion is ready to screen in UK cinemas, much to the delight of Disney fans.

Directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People), the long awaited spooky new film has been handed a peculiar summer release despite upping the ante on its scares and will star a host of Oscar winners and Hollywood A-listers.

Based on the theme park ride of the same, it has been 20 years since we last saw the original Disney adaptation of the movie that was so popular with families and starred Eddie Murphy in the key role.

The films begins when single mother Gabbie and her son Travis move into their new home, known as Gracey Manor but soon discover their dream house is actually not the beginning of new chapter but is haunted by spirits of the underworld.

When a priest is called to the home to exercise the spirits, he isn't successful and instead Ben Matthias, a tour guide and former astrophysicist with a dark matter camera is tasked with completing the job.

Is Haunted Mansion 2023 a remake

Haunted Mansion is indeed a remake of the Eddie Murphy classic from 2023, however, the movie has a different narrative and is said to be scarier than the original movie.

The original was a huge commercial success and raked in a whopping $182.3 million at the Box Office back in 2003.

Haunted Mansion 2023 cast

The cast for the new Disney mystery film is jam packed with star names - including one special cameo from a much love actor.

Danny DeVito will star as Bruce Davis, a college historian and professor at Tulane University alongside LaKeith Stanfield as Ben Matthias, an astrophysicist turned paranormal tour guide and Rosario Dawson as Gabbie, a widowed doctor from New York who moves to New Orleans with her son.

Owen Wilson plays priest Father Kent, while Tiffany Haddish takes the role of psychic Harret. Oscars 2023 winner Jamie Lee Curtis will play Madame Leota, while Jared Leto had been handed a voice role as Alistair Crump, the Hatbox Ghost.

Chase W. Dillon is Travis, Gabbie's son, Marilu Henner is Carol, a tourist in New Orleans, with the iconic Winona Ryder taking on the role as Pat, a New Orleans tour guide, in a wickedly wonderful and bizarre cameo role.

Can I take children to see Haunted Mansion 2023

The film has been handed a 12A for moderate horror by the BBFC. The film has been cited as being scarier than the original, which was rated as a PG.

Haunted Mansion 2023 UK release date and run time

You don't have to much longer to wait until we can the 2023 version of the much loved Disney film.