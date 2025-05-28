Three of the leading members of cast set to appear in the upcoming Harry Potter television series.Three of the leading members of cast set to appear in the upcoming Harry Potter television series.
Harry Potter TV Series Cast Latest: Here are the 9 actors confirmed for the television reboot - including new Harry, Hermione and Ron

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 28th May 2025, 11:17 BST

The big news is that the three child leads - Harry, Hermione and Ron - have now been cast.

It’s now been nearly 14 years since the eighth and final part of the Harry Potter film series hit cinema screens – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was released in 2011.

And it’s a remarkable 24 years since the first film in the series was released, introducing the world to the then little-known acting trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Since then three parts of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series, starring Eddie Redmayne, have been added to the Potterverse.

But now fans of the boy wizard have something new to look forward to, with a Harry Potter television series in the works.

Streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max) will be making it and last year had an open casting call for young actors from the UK and Ireland to play Harry, Ron and Hermione.

And now they have announced who has been cast - three relative unknowns who will instantly to be propelled to global stardom.

They join several actors who have been previously been confirmed to take on the parts of the adult figures of the Potterverse - including such loved figures as Hagrid and Snape.

Here are all nine names currently confirmed for the television series set for a release in late 2026.

Scottish actor Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter in the new television series. While McLaughlin has had little screentime so far, he's already been cast in two television series set to be released over the course of the next year. He'll be appearing in Sky comedy Grow alongside new Hagrid Nick Frost and Golda Rosheuvel. The series is about a man who returns to his childhood neighborhood after his father's death only to be sucked into the murky world of drug dealing. He's also been cast in BBC action adventure series Gifted. Set in Edinburgh (and filmed in both Edinburgh and Glasgow), Gifted follows a group of Scottish teenagers who discover they have superpowers.

1. Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

Scottish actor Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter in the new television series. While McLaughlin has had little screentime so far, he’s already been cast in two television series set to be released over the course of the next year. He’ll be appearing in Sky comedy Grow alongside new Hagrid Nick Frost and Golda Rosheuvel. The series is about a man who returns to his childhood neighborhood after his father's death only to be sucked into the murky world of drug dealing. He’s also been cast in BBC action adventure series Gifted. Set in Edinburgh (and filmed in both Edinburgh and Glasgow), Gifted follows a group of Scottish teenagers who discover they have superpowers. | HBO

11-year-old English actor Arabella Stanton has been cast as Hermione Granger in the new Harry Potter television series. She will be making her screen debut, but has a fair amount of experience on stage. Her biggest role to date is as Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical in London's West End from 2023 to 2024. She has also starred in Andrew Lloyd Webber's play Starlight Express as the narrator Control.

2. Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

11-year-old English actor Arabella Stanton has been cast as Hermione Granger in the new Harry Potter television series. She will be making her screen debut, but has a fair amount of experience on stage. Her biggest role to date is as Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical in London’s West End from 2023 to 2024. She has also starred in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s play Starlight Express as the narrator Control. | HBO

Alastair Stout has been cast as Ron Weasley in the new Harry Potter television series. Pretty much a complete unknown before winning the role, his only previous credited screen appearance is in an advert for Albert Bartlett potatoes entitled 'Roll on Jersey Royal Season'. He plays 'son at dinner'.

3. Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

Alastair Stout has been cast as Ron Weasley in the new Harry Potter television series. Pretty much a complete unknown before winning the role, his only previous credited screen appearance is in an advert for Albert Bartlett potatoes entitled ‘Roll on Jersey Royal Season’. He plays ‘son at dinner’. | HBO

Shaun of the Dead and Spaced star Nick Frost would seem to be the perfect performer to step into the huge shoes of the late great Robbie Coltrane as friendly giant and Hogwarts groundskeeper/gamekeeper Hagrid. It's been confirmed that he's been cast.

4. Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid

Shaun of the Dead and Spaced star Nick Frost would seem to be the perfect performer to step into the huge shoes of the late great Robbie Coltrane as friendly giant and Hogwarts groundskeeper/gamekeeper Hagrid. It's been confirmed that he's been cast. | Getty Images for IMDb

