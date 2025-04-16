It’s now been nearly 14 years since the eighth and final part of the Harry Potter film series hit cinema screens – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was released in 2011.

And it’s a remarkable 24 years since the first film in the series was released, introducing the world to the then little-known acting trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Since then three parts of the ‘ Fantastic Beasts ’ series, starring Eddie Redmayne , have been added to the Potterverse.

But now fans of the boy wizard have something new to look forward to, with a Harry Potter television series in the works.

Streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max) will be making it and last year had an open casting call for young actors from the UK and Ireland to play Harry, Ron and Hermione.

It’s expected that, as with the film series, the three main roles will be filled by currently unknown acting talent.

But that still means all the grown up parts, taken by the cream of the acting world in the movies, are up for grabs - with some of the biggest Potterverse figures now cast.

Here are 12 names confirmed for, or rumoured to be appearing in, the television series set for a release in late 2026.

1 . Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid Shaun of the Dead and Spaced star Nick Frost would seem to be the perfect performer to step into the huge shoes of the late great Robbie Coltrane as friendly giant and Hogwarts groundskeeper/gamekeeper Hagrid. It's been confirmed that he's been cast.

2 . John Lithgow as Aldus Dumbledore Fresh from winning an Olivier Award for his portrayal of Roald Dahl in the West End play 'Giant', '3rd Rock from the Sun' star John Lithgow has been confirmed to play Hogwarts head teacher Aldus Dumbledore. The role has previously been played by Michael Gambon, Richard Harris and Jude Law. Oscar-wnning 'Slow Horses' actor Gary Oldman had previously been in the frame.

3 . Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall Double Oscar-nominee Janet McTeer has been confirmed to play Minerva McGonagall, taking over the role from the much-missed Maggie Smith, The 'Ozark' actress has also won a Tony, an Olivier and a Golden Globe. Other actresses rumoured to be in the running included Dame Helen Mirren and Sharon Horgan.