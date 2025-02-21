Here's where you can stream Grand Theft Hamlet, the documentary shot entirely in GTA Online

Grand Theft Hamlet is now available to stream on Mubi.

Grand Theft Hamlet is documentary with a unique concept: what would happen in you staged an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet entirely within Grand Theft Auto Online?

A question first asked by out-of-work actors Sam Crane and Mark Oosterveen during the UK’s third lockdown in January 2021, the answer can be found in their 2024 documentary Grand Theft Hamlet.

What is Grand Theft Hamlet about?

Both in increasingly difficult situations as a result of the pandemic, the pair decided to channel their frustrations by immersing themselves in GTA Online, stealing cars, shooting strangers and exploring the open world environment.

While playing, they get the idea to stage Hamlet inside the game. For those familiar with GTA Online, this may have seemed like a bad idea especially considering how violently people engage with the world and those playing.

Regardless of these potential issues, Sam and Mark went ahead with their idea and ended up Grand Theft Hamlet.

Shot entirely in game, it explores creating classical theatre amid a digital landscape. Taking advantage of the game’s visuals, the documentary asks what we can do with spaces such as GTA Online.

How was Grand Theft Hamlet filmed?

Grand Theft Hamlet was filmed in GTA Online, using a mixture of screen recordings as well as the in-game phone.

By using the in-game phone, filmmakers were able to get close ups and cinematic pans across the cinematic setting of GTA 5: Los Santos. Modelled on Los Angeles, the film utilises the detailed cityscape, from its lighting and weather systems to sound design.

Who is behind the film?

The documentary was directed by Pinny Grylls (aka Rustless Zither) and her partner actor and video artist Sam Crane (aka Rustic Mascara).

As well as directing Grand Theft Hamlet, Sam stars in the film alongside Mark. Grand Theft Hamlet currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94%.

What awards has Grand Theft Hamlet won?

Grand Theft Hamlet made its debut at South by Southwest (SXSW) in March 2024, where it won the Jury Award for best documentary feature.

At the 2024 British Independent Film Awards, Grand Theft Hamlet won The Raindance Maverick Award and Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary.

At the 2024 Vancouver International Film Festival it took home the Audience Awards, while other awards include Best Documenta Feature Film at the 57th Sitges Film Festival.

Where can I stream Grand Theft Hamlet?

Grand Theft Hamlet can be streamed in the UK via Mubi.

With a more unique library of films than other streaming services Mubi offers a curated selection of films, including arthouse and independent.

With films such as Aftersun available on the platform alongside Grand Theft Hamlet, Mubi offers users a free 7-day trial.