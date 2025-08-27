Glen Tanar shines as Highland escape in new episode of Love Is Blind UK

Glen Tanar Estate has been featured in the latest episodes of Netflix’s Love Is Blind UK, released today. The series, which has become a global phenomenon, includes scenes filmed in the North-east of Scotland, with Glen Tanar providing part of the backdrop.

Filming took place at a number of locations across the estate, including the historic Victorian Ballroom and the Glen Tanar Estate’s Trout Loch, both of which capture the character and natural beauty of Glen Tanar. The Victorian Ballroom provided a dramatic setting for filming, with close-ups of its grand piano and architectural features, while the Ballroom lawn and gardens offered sweeping outdoor views. The estate’s trout loch set the scene for reflective moments where the groomsmen waited in anticipation for their bride-to-be.

Set within the Cairngorms National Park, the estate is known for its mix of Caledonian pine forest, open glen and historic architecture. Its appearance on screen offers viewers around the world a glimpse of the landscape and atmosphere that make this part of Aberdeenshire distinctive.

For generations, Glen Tanar has been a place where people come together for special moments – whether through weddings in the Ballroom, holidays in the cottages, or time spent exploring the outdoors. Its inclusion in Love Is Blind reflects the role places like Glen Tanar play in shaping stories and memories.

The series also shines a spotlight on Aberdeenshire more widely, placing the region on a global stage. With its blend of dramatic scenery, rich heritage and welcoming communities, the North-east of Scotland is increasingly being recognised as a destination for both visitors and filming projects.