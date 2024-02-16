Lord of the Rings star Viggo Mortensen will be appearing at this year's Glasgow Film Festival.

This year's Glasgow Film Festival takes place in the city from February 28-March 10, and includes 11 world and international premieres, 69 UK premieres and 15 Scottish premieres.

Organisers recently revealed the stars that will be in town to walk the red carpet, before introducing and chatting about their latest films.

Here are five of the well-kent faces that will be enjoying the hospitality of the Glasgow Film Theatre.

Viggo Mortensen

In a major coup for the festival, three-time Best Actor Oscar nominee and Lord of the Rings star Viggo Mortensen will be doing a special Live In Conversation event at 4pm on Sunday, March 3. He'll then be introducing the UK premiere of his new Western, The Dead Don’t Hurt, which he both directs and stars in, at 6.45pm.

Emily Hampshire

Emily Hampshire, star of sitcom Schitt’s Creek and Scottish drama The Rig, will be walking the red carpet at the world premiere of her new horror film Mom at 10.30am on March 9. It's part of the Frightfest strand that takes over GFT1 for two days every year. Director Adam O'Brien will also be at the screening.

George Mackay

English actor and 1917 star George Mackay will be at the Scottish premiere of sci-fi romance The Beast at the GFT on Thursday, March 7, at 2.50pm. Co-starring Léa Seydoux, the film sees a couple engage in a doomed romance across three different time periods.

Kevin Macdonald

Glasgow-born Oscar winning director Kevin Macdonald will be on double-duty at the festival - introducing the Scottish premiere of his new fashion documentary High & Low: John Galliano at 8.15pm on Tuesday, March 5, and the UK premiere of Made in England: The Films of Powell & Pressburger, featuring his own grandfather Emeric Pressburger, earlier on the same day at 5.30pm.

