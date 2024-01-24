Five must-see premieres you can catch at the Glasgow Film Festival including Janey

A documentary about Scottish comedian Janey Godley will close the Glasgow Film Festival.

This year's Glasgow Film Festival takes place in the city from February 28-March 10, and includes 11 world and international premieres, 69 UK premieres and 15 Scottish premieres.

Here are five that caught our eye.

Janey

Scottish comedian Janey Godley is the subject of this documentary that will close the festival with a world premiere on Sunday, March 10, at 7pm. Interweaving stories from her life with footage from her 'Not Dead Yet' tour, it will cover everything from cancel culture and her cancer diagnosis to her notorious protest against Donald Trump at Turnberry.

Tummy Monster

Glasgow director Ciaran Lyons' low budget psychological thriller will have it's world premiere at the festival on Saturday, March 2, at 8.30pm, followed by a second screening and Sunday, March 3, at 3.45pm. Starring Lorn Macdonald (whose film 'Beats' closed the festival back in 2019), it tells the tale of what happens when an international pop star turns up on a talented tattoo artists's doorstep in the middle of the night.

Bucky F*cking Dent

Glasgow audiences will be one of the first to see X-Files star David Duchovny's new black comedy on Wednesday, March 6, at 8.30pm and Thursday, March 7, at 6pm. Adapted from his own novel, he also stars in the film about a baseball-mad dad whose terminal cancer diagnosis leads him to be reunited with his estranged son - a failed novelist who makes a strange discovery when he becomes his father's carer.

Bleeding Love

Scottish superstar Ewan McGregor's newest film will get its UK premiere at the festival on Saturday, March 2, at 6pm, with another screening the following day at 3.25pm. The Trainspotting actor plays a father and recovering alcoholic who goes on a road trip with his estranged daughter after she nearly loses her life die to a drug overdose. His co-star is his real-life daughter Clara McGregor, who also co-wrote the script.

The Teacher's Lounge