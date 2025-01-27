Scotland’s largest celebration of cinema is set to take place in Glasgow from February 29-March 9.

The Glasgow Film Festival’s 21st edition will pack a grand total 92 World, UK and Scottish premieres from 39 countries into its 12 days, along with special events and in-person interviews with the likes of James McAvoy and double Oscar-winner Jessica Lange.

It will be the last year the event will be masterminded by festival director Allison Gardner, who is also retiring from her role as chief executive of Glasgow Film.

One of the joys of festivals is seeing film that are being screened for the first time, often with the filmmakers and cast members in attendance.

Here are 11 films getting world or international premieres at the Glasgow Film Festival this year.

You can buy tickets from them all here.

1 . By The Throat The world premiere of 'By The Throat' will be part of the Frightfest strand of the festival. Directed by David Luke Rees, it stars Patricia Allison Jeany Spark and Rupert Young. "Grieving the tragic loss of their only child, the residents of a remote country home are joined by a new housekeeper, Lizzy, who finds herself embroiled in their devious plans." It's on at GFT 1 on Friday, March 7, at 6.15pm. | Contributed Photo Sales

2 . The Doom Busters The second of four world premieres at Frightfest is The Doom Busters, a comedy horror directed by Jack Lawrence McHenry and starring Tom Bailey, Margaret Clunie and Timothy Renouf, Jessica Webber. "A war-time sci-fi adventure that sees the inhabitants of a sleepy English village fighting aliens from another world, against a backdrop of the Second World War." It's on at GFT1 on Friday, March 7, at 8.30pm. | Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Rumpelstiltskin The third world premiere at Glasgow Frightfest at the 2025 Glasgow Film Festival is twisted fairytail Rumpelstiltskin, directed by Andy Edwards and starring Hannah Baxter-Eve, Adrian Bouchet, Jennifer Lim, and Joss Carter. "The classic fairy tale like you’ve never seen it before. When a king’s promise is broken, Rumpelstiltskin makes a deal with the devil. The scariest villain from our collective childhoods returns in this haunting tale — only this time, he’s darker, bloodier, and nastier. It screens at GFT1 on Saturday, March 8 at 10.45pm. | Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Fear The Glasgow Film Festival will see the world premiere of the first episode of new television programme 'Fear', starring Scotland' own Martin Compston alongside Anjli Mohindra, James Cosmo and Solly McLeod. "A family are pushed to the limit in this Glasgow-set three-part psychological thriller starring Martin Compston, alongside his Vigil co-star Anjli Mohindra, as a family man whose idyllic new life turns sour." It's screening at GFT on Thursday, February 27, at 6.15pm. | Contributed Photo Sales