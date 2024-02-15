This year's Glasgow Film Festival takes place in the city from February 28-March 10, and includes 11 world and international premieres, 69 UK premieres and 15 Scottish premieres.
Organisers recently revealed the stars that will be in town to walk the red carpet, before introducing and chatting about their latest films.
Here are 15 of the well-kent faces that will be enjoying the hospitality of the Glasgow Film Theatre.
1. Rose Glass
Saint Maud director Rose Glass will be in town for the Opening Gala screening of her new film Love Lies Bleeding, starring Kristen Stewart. The fun starts at 7pm on Wednesday, February 28, at all three GFT screens.
2. George Mackay
English actor and '1917' star George Mackay will be at the Scottish premiere of sci-fi romance The Beast at the GFT on Thursday, March 7, at 2.50pm.
3. Emily Hampshire
Emily Hampshire, star of sitcom Schitt’s Creek and Scottish drama The Rig will be walking the red carpet at the world premiere of her new horror film Mom at 10.30am on March 9. It's part of the Frightfest strand that takes over GFT1 for two days every year.
4. Dale Dickey
Revered American character actor Dale Dickey, perhaps best known for her role in Breaking Bad, will be answering questions after a screening of revenge thriller The G at the GFT at 8.30pm on Thursday, February 29.