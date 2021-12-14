Check out these 10 perfect gifts for horror heads this year. Photo credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

If there’s one genre of film which seems to create cult fan bases like no other, then it’s horror.

While many associate the festive line ‘he sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows when you’re awake’ with Santa Claus, a horror fan may attribute the link to a certain big screen icon named Freddy Kreuger.

With a host of horror icons like Michael Myers, Pennywise and Jason Voorhees a staple of many horror fans’ diet, it’s easy to see why many are hoping their stockings are filled with special spooky gifts to satisfy their horror obsession.

However, when it comes to buying a horror fan a gift for Christmas, some members of the family just won’t know where to begin.

But fear not, we are here to help with a list of quality Christmas gifts made for horror fans this year.

After all, you wouldn’t want to disappoint the horror fan in your family this festive season would you?

Arrow Video Giallo Essentials boxset (Blu-ray)

Always stylish, cool and collectable, British film distributers Arrow Video have released a special Giallo boxset which would be an ideal gift for any horror fanatic. An Italian horror export, Giallo films are filled with mystery and intrigue, coupled with stylised violence and iconic musical themes.

This box set includes remastered versions of the best in Giallo movies and newly designed artwork.

Horror head bath bomb

Tired of getting the same old Lynx Africa set? Want something different than the stereotypical Lush bath bomb set? Then how about grabbing this Michael Myers bath bomb from independent Etsy seller The Gift Burrow.

And, most importantly, are they really a horror fan if they don’t want to take a bath with the Haddonfield The Boogeyman?

Horror movie socks

Look, let’s be honest nobody likes socks on Christmas day – unless they have cool little designs of horror icons like Regan from The Exorcist or Chucky from Child’s Play.

The Socks Sanctuary have tons of cool ‘horror movie socks’ which features some cracking designs of horrors most terrifying villains.

Hellraiser Puzzle Box

“The box. You opened it. We came.” One of the staples of classic British horror is Clive Barker’s Hellraiser, and Pinhead and the gang would be nothing without their famous puzzle box.

A stone-cold classic of the genre, those who love the cenobites would adore their own replica puzzle box and thankfully you can pick one up here for Etsy sellers Replica3Dco.

A subscription to horror streaming platform Shudder

Netflix may have a pretty solid list of horror, but if you’re wanting to dive head first into a horror-only streaming platform, Shudder is simply unbeatable.

Very much like many streaming platforms, Shudder comes stacked with a list of new, old and classic horrors alongside a bunch of superb horror documentaries. Subscribe here from as little as £3.99 a month (with a 7-day free trial).

Horror Funko Pops

The new craze within the entertainment world is specially-made Funko Pops. The collectable figurines include Nicolas Cage’s character Red in Mandy, The Exorcist and Beetlejuice characters. They are a perfect gift for film fanatics and, of course, Funko have a whole host of rare, iconic and new figurines which make perfect home decorations for horror fans.

Wes Craven book: The man and his nightmares

When it comes to horror directors, it’s hard to look beyond the creator of Freddy Krueger and Scream’s ‘Ghostface’ – Wes Craven.

This highly rated book looks at his life, his inspirations and is packed full of details on this man’s life, interviews with him, facts about his work and insights into how he made his iconic franchises.

Friday the 13th light

Has watching all those horror movies left you with the need for a night light? Well what could be better than an illuminated Jason Voorhees mask?

The perfect little extra for a Friday the 13th fan would be this very well designed nightlight from Firebox, available here for £24.99.

The Art of Horror Movies: An Illustrated History

One of the key components of a good horror film is an eye catching and spookily designed poster. The outline of the priest outside of Regan’s house in The Exorcist being a prime example.

Stephen Jones has written the perfect book which goes through the history of horror movie artwork and is available from Amazon here.

Horror Movies Characters Full Print Hoodie

Know a scary movie fan that can’t choose their favourite horror villain? Then grab this horror hoodie that includes them all.