Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich has arrived - here's what you need to know about Netflix’s new true crime documentary.

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich will hit Netflix this month. Cr: Netflix

Trigger warning: This article and the included trailer contain details of sexual abuse, including towards children.

The harrowing sequel ‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’ true crime documentary will stream exclusively on streaming platform Netflix this month.

With Lisa Bryant returning in the director’s seat, the trailer for the documentary was released last month and looks into ‘the monster behind the monster’, with this series set to focus on Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite and accomplice of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein who was put on trial for sex-trafficking.

The 60-year-old was a prominent member of the London social scene in the 1980s and was a well known socialite who stuck up a friendship with Epstein in the early 1990s at a New York party.

A founder of a women's club named after the original Kit-Cat Club, Maxwell was also a director of Oxford United Football Club during her father's ownership prior to her relationship with Epstein.

The series aims to examine the role that French-born Maxwell played in Epstein's abuse of underage girls after she was arrested and charged by the federal government of the United States in June 2020 under crimes which included enticement of minors and sex trafficking of underage girls – all of which were related to her association with Epstein. Crimes which she coninues to deny.

The trailer appears to show the documentary fully exploring Maxwell's background, her relationship with Epstein, and subsequent the trial that led to her sentencing.

Filthy Rich will also speak to survivors of the duo, who describe the horrors they faced at the hands of the duo that led to the conviction of Maxwell.

Ghislane Maxwell crimes and sentence

In December 2021, Maxwell was found guilty and convicted by a jury in US federal court on five sex trafficking-related counts carrying a potential custodial sentence of up to 65 years' imprisonment: one of sex trafficking of a minor (maximum: 40 years), one of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity (10 years) and three of conspiracy to commit choate felonies (15 years total).

However, Maxwell’s attorneys had asked for leniency after 60-year-old was convicted in US in December of five of the six charges she faced.

Maxwell, who has maintained her innocence, was then sentenced to 20 years in prison, despite prosecutors pushing for a sentence of 30 to 55 years in prison.

What is the release date for Ghislane Maxwell Filthy Rich?

The documentary is out today, November 25, with UK viewers able to stream it from 8.01am this morning.

With a running time of one hour and 41 minutes, it appears the sequel to ‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’ will be a single feature, rather than the three part docu-series format used by the 2020 series.

How can I watch Ghislane Maxwell Filthy Rich

The series will be available exclusively on Netflix.

You will need a Netflix subscription to watch the series. You can sign up here, with a subscription costing between £6.99 and £15.99 a month.

Where can I watch Jeffrey Epstein Filthy Rich, is it still on Netflix

