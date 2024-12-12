There’s no need to pay for expensive streaming platforms to catch some great Christmas films.

Sometimes it seems like you need to have about 100 subscriptions to catch the best films and television - a costly business in these straitened times.

While it’s true that many films are exclusive to channels like Netflix and Disney+ , there’s also an option that you’ve probably already paid for without thinking about it.

For the price of a TV Licence you get access to a large library of ever-changing films on the BBC iPlayer , while the likes of 4 on Demand, the STV Player, and My5 also have a catalogue of movies to choose from.

In the runup to Christmas, we’re looking at the best festive films you can catch without paying a penny - from classics of the genre, to cult gems and slightly rubbish-but-fun tv movies.

Here are 14 to get you feeling festive.

1 . Last Christmas Available on the BBC iPlayer. Featuring an all-star cast including Game of Thrones' Emila Clarke, Emma Thompson, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh, 'Last Christmas' tells the story of a disillusioned and cynical Christmas shop elf who falls in love with a mysterious man.

2 . Nativity! Available on the BBC iPlayer. Something of a modern Christmas classic, 'Nativity!' stars Martin Freeman as teacher Paul Maddens who is tasked with staging his primary school's musical nativity. Competing against a posh neighbouring school he want it to be the best-reviewed show in town, but then a white lie about his former girlfriend (Ashley Jensen) spins out of control and hilarious chaos ensues. If you don't cry watching this then you have no heart.

3 . Jingle All The Way Available on All 4. Many parents will sympathise with Arnold Schwarzenegger's problem in 'Jingle All The Way'. He plays a dad who's trying to get the year's must-have toy for his kid, only to find it sold out everywhere. Being Arnie though, he's prepared to go to eye-opening extremes to snap up the present in this action caper.