The streets of a Scottish town will be filled with ghostly goings on later this month.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First held in 2014, Paisely Halloween Festival is celebrating its 10th birthday with two days packed with goulish events this spooky season.

Delivered by Renfrewshire Council with support from performance specialists Cirque Bijou and EventScotland, featuring lighting design by Grant Anderson, this year promises to be a crowd-pleaser with the return of the festival’s street parade for the first time since 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re thinking of popping along.

When is the Paisley Halloween Festival?

The festival takes place from Friday, October 25 - Saturday, October 26.

On the Friday the freaky fun will be taking place from 4-9pm, while on Saturday prepare to be spooked from 2-9pm.

When does the parade at the Paisley Halloween Festival take place?

You’ll have two chances to enjoy the special parade snake throught the town after being absent since 2019 - there’ll be one taking place both evenings of the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring over 300 performers, it will set off at 7pm each night and last around an hour.

Organisers have promised festival favourites PyroCeltica and Spark, LED Drummers, local community groups, “a ghostly pirate ship, glowing jellyfish, towering puppets, bubble-blowing witches, cowboy zombies, stilt-walking trees and loads more”.

What route does the parade take?

The parade will take in:

Smithhills Street

Gauze Street

Mill Street

Bridge Street

Cotton Street

St Mirren Brae

Causeyside Street

Orchard Street

Do I need a ticket?

The festival is free but there is the option to pay £15 (or £54 for a group of four) plus a £1 booking fee to gain access to a covered grandstand on Cotton Street from which you can enjoy watchingt he parade. You’ll also get a limited-edition Paisley Halloween Festival tote bag packed with goodies. You can still get tickets here.

What else is happening at the Paisley Halloween Festival?

There promises to be plenty to keep you entertained over the two day event, with plenty of stage and street performances (see below for times) and a funfair at the Lagoon and East End Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be spooky lighting displays on some of Paisley’s key buildings, and creepy installations dotted around town - check out the likes of the Flaming Gargoyle on Cotton Street, the Ghost Ship and Giant Witch in County Square and the Giant Spider puppet, Bubbling Cauldron and Wonder Glass in East End Park.

Meanwhile businesses and partners will also put on Halloween-inspired activities across the town which you can check out in full here.

What acts are scheduled to appear at the Paisley Halloween Festival?

A full timetable of events has been announced for the Bridge Street stage and for the street entertainment at County Square, as follows:

Bridge Street stage

Friday, October 25

4pm-4.30pm: Spark! LED Drummers

4.30pm-5pm: The Soundsystem Project

5pm-5.30pm: Adam Slattery & Hollie Robinson

5.30pm-6pm: Happilele Ukelele Group

6pm-6.30pm: Able Mabel

6.30pm-8.30pm: MC Jed McCabe leads the parade build-up

Saturday, October 26

4pm-4.30pm: Spark! LED Drummers

4.30pm-5pm: Soundsystem Project

5pm-5.30pm: Blocowinnoch

5.30pm-6pm: RockUs Choir

6pm-6.30pm: Able Mabel

6.30pm-8.30pm: MC Jed McCabe leads the parade build-up

County Square street performances

Friday 25 October

4pm-4.30pm: Able Mabel + Handmade Parade’s Giant Wolf & Ram (walkabout)

4.30pm-4.45pm: LED Umbrella Dance

4.45pm-5.10pm: Bubble Blowing Witches + Megabeast Treemendous, Beetlejuice Stilt walkers

5.10pm-5.30pm: PyroCeltica Fire Show

Saturday, October 26