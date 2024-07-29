Former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards charged over indecent child image allegations

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that former BBC presenter Huw Edwards faces three charges

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

The charges against the 62-year-old were announced after the former newsreader resigned from the BBC earlier this year.

Edwards had been the corporation’s highest paid newsreader before his resignation, with a pay bracket of £435,000–£439,999 in the year 2022/23, according to the corporation’s annual report.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation.

“The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat.

“Edwards was arrested on November 8, 2023. He was charged on Wednesday, June 26 following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

“He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 31. Media and the public are strongly reminded that this is an active case. Nothing should be published, including on social media, which could prejudice future court proceedings.”

During his early career with the BBC, Edwards was a parliamentary correspondent for BBC Wales, often appearing on the rolling BBC News channel. In 1994 Edwards began regularly presenting the BBC News At Six.

Following this, Edwards began presenting the Ten O'Clock News in 2003. Roger Mosey, who is now director of News at the BBC, said Edwards “made the 10 O'Clock News the programme that it now is”.