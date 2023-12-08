Fool Me Once is set to be one of the most hotly anticipated films of the year when it lands on Netflix in 2024. Here's everything you need to know ahead of its release.

Fool Me Once will land on Netflix in early 2024. Cr. Netflix.

Set to be one the most anticipated Netflix series in the new year, Harlan Coben's much loved novel Fool Me Once has been turned into drama series and has finally been given a release date by the popular streamer.

The book, which sees a women discover her husband has been brutally murdered during a robbery only to discover he may still be alive is one of the writer's most gripping stories and viewers are already excited for the adaptation which is set to land on our screens in 2024.

Now, with Netflix launching the first trailer for the new series, the countdown can begin as fans get ready for Coben's latest mystery drama hit.

Here is everything you need to know about Netflix's new series Fool Me Once:

What is Fool Me Once about

The latest in a long line of Harlan Coben adaptations, Fool Me Once is one of his most popular books and follows a women by the name of Maya Stern who is forced to adjust to life after the shocking murder of her husband Joe.

However, one day she uncovers evidence that make her believe that he may still be very much alive as a tangle of mystery begins to unwind. With fear that her infant daughter could be in danger, she installs a camera in her home that allows her to keep tabs on her at all times - when she shockingly sees her supposedly murdered husband on the recording.

Well know for their numerous twists, Coben's stories and subsequent series are unlikely to leave the mystery there and the eight part series is uncertain to end with the outcome that the husband simply survived the attack. It is certain to be a must watch in 2024!

Fool Me Once cast

Alongside British actress Michelle Keegan, who plays Maya Stern, the film will have plenty other big names such as Richard Armitage. He has featured in other Coban adaptations and will star as Maya's husband Joe.

Adeel Akhtar will star as DS Sami Kierce, the man leading the investigation into Joe's death - but a man with dark secrets of his own. There's also a key role for Dame Joanna Lumley as the mother of Joe, Judith.

Emmett J Scanlan, Dino Fetscher, Shane Tessier, Marty McGreggor, James Northcote, Hattie Morahan and Marcus Garvey also have confirmed roles.

Fool Me Once trailer and release date

If you want to grab a sneak peak of the new film, then the trailer is able to be viewed here.

Netflix have confirmed its official release date as New Year's Day, with the film being available on Netflix UK from 8:01am on 1 January 2024.