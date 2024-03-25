Gareth Malone will be coaching a group of inexperienced singers to perform in a special Easter concert.

Many of us will be enjoying a four-day long weekend this week, as part of the traditional Easter holidays.

It'll give us plenty of chances to see family and friends, and also enjoy some well-earned downtime in front of the telly.

Here are five programmes to catch on free-to-air television - no subscriptions required.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

With the new Ghostbusters film Frozen Empire currently out in cinemas, you can catch up on the previous instalment combining Ghostbusters old and new - from Bill Murray to Paul Rudd - in a fun nostalgic ride on BBC One at 7.05pm on Good Friday. Later on, at 10.30pm, there's also a chance to catch the divisive 2016 Ghostbusters reboot.

Gareth Malone's Easter Passion

Taking place over three episodes at 11.15am on Good Friday on BBC One then 10.30am and 5pm on Easter Sunday on BBC One and BBC Two respectively, choirmaster Gareth Malone is taking on his biggest challenge yet. He's coaching eight untrained singers to perform Bach's St John Passion alongside a world-class orchestra and professional choir.

The Life and Death of Lily Savage

To mark a year since the death of popular television star Paul O'Grady, STV are broadcasting this look at his amazing life. Paul's story will be told through the prism of his famous creation, Lily Savage - an underground cabaret star who took mainstream telly by storm, against all the odds. Catch it at 9pm on Good Friday, with another chance to see it at 9.15pm on Good Friday.

Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures

The voices of Alison Steadman, Adrian Lester and Mission: Impossible star Simon Pegg will bring to life two more of former Children's Laureate Quentin Blake's fantastical tales on BBC One on Easter Sunday at 12.30pm and Easter Monday at 1.15pm. First up is Snuff, about a generous village knight, followed by inventor fun in Mrs Armitage on Wheels.

Mary Berry's Easter Feast