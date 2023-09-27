Now the show – which stars Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa and Gillian Anderson among a stellar cast – has come to an end after four emotive series.

But there is no shortage of great teen television available to stream right now – here are five of the best shows for when you finish with Moordale.

Heartstopper

Asa Butterfield as Otis in Sex Education

Charlie and Nick are two British schoolboys exploring their sexuality as they come of age. A heady mix of romance and drama, Heartstopper - based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series of the same name – is bold, brave and tender.

Big Mouth

This animated coming-of-age sitcom follows the lives of students and the (literal) hormone monsters who they grow up with. One of Netflix’s best-loved shows - and at eight series, one of its longest-running – Big Mouth may well be the show to fill the gawky teenage comedy shaped hole in your life post-Sex Education.

Euphoria

This HBO smash-hit leans more towards the sex than the education in terms of content. Star Zendaya plans Rue, a teenage drug user trying to find a place in her own troubled world. The show made breakout stars of several cast members including Sydney Sweeney and the late Angus Cloud. Euphoria is HBO’s fourth most-watched series of all time, only behind Game of Thrones, The Last of Us and House of the Dragon.

Derry Girls

Sex Education’s airbrushed and timeless vibe is a far cry from the exceedingly time-specific flavour of Derry Girls. If Lisa McGee’s semi-autobiographical coming of age comedy about growing up in Northern Ireland during The Troubles has somehow passed you by, get watching right away. Laugh out loud funny, Derry Girls will likely also have you in tears.

Fresh Meat