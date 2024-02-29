Kristen Stewart at the Berlin Film Festival promoting new film Love Lies Bleeding.

First finding fame at the age of 12 as the daughter of Jodie Foster's character in Panic Room, Kristen Stewart became a global star after being cast Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga film series.

Since then she's taken the road less travelled - eschewing blockbusters and romatic comedies in favour of independent films and arthouse dramas.

Here are five of her finest moments.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crimes of the Future (Sky Cinema)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director David Cronenberg is on familiar body horror territory here, with a film set in a dystopian future where human evolution has accelerated and two performance artists use surgery as a grotesque form of art. Kristen Stewart gives a typically singular performance as a nervous young bureaucrat who becomes obsessed with the organ-harvesting act.

Spencer (Netflix)

Stewart was robbed of the Oscar for Best Actress (beaten by Jessica Chastain for the little-watched The Eyes of Tammy Faye) for her remarkable portrayal of Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's nightmarish royal drama. Set at Sandringham during the Christmas of 1991, it sees Diana spiral into a full-on existential crisis as she contemplates escaping her marriage.

The Clouds of Sils Maria (Disney+)

Arguably Stewart's finest performance to date, this Olivier Assayas film sees her hold her own opposite an in-form Juliette Binoche - playing an insecure middle-aged actress cast in a play opposite a cocky young starlet. Stewart plays Binoche's loyal assistant who has to deal with her boss's myriad demands. It saw her become the first American actress to win a César Award (the French Oscars).

Still Alice (MGM+)

Julianne Moore won the Academy Award for Best Actress for this devastating portray of an academic grappling with familial Alzheimer's disease shortly after her 50th birthday. Stewart plays her youngest child - an aspiring actress who decides not to be tested for the condition that is robbing her mother of her memories.

Personal Shopper (Disney+)