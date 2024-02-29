Five must-watch films starring Kristen Stewart and where to watch them including Spencer
First finding fame at the age of 12 as the daughter of Jodie Foster's character in Panic Room, Kristen Stewart became a global star after being cast Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga film series.
Since then she's taken the road less travelled - eschewing blockbusters and romatic comedies in favour of independent films and arthouse dramas.
Here are five of her finest moments.
Crimes of the Future (Sky Cinema)
Director David Cronenberg is on familiar body horror territory here, with a film set in a dystopian future where human evolution has accelerated and two performance artists use surgery as a grotesque form of art. Kristen Stewart gives a typically singular performance as a nervous young bureaucrat who becomes obsessed with the organ-harvesting act.
Spencer (Netflix)
Stewart was robbed of the Oscar for Best Actress (beaten by Jessica Chastain for the little-watched The Eyes of Tammy Faye) for her remarkable portrayal of Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's nightmarish royal drama. Set at Sandringham during the Christmas of 1991, it sees Diana spiral into a full-on existential crisis as she contemplates escaping her marriage.
The Clouds of Sils Maria (Disney+)
Arguably Stewart's finest performance to date, this Olivier Assayas film sees her hold her own opposite an in-form Juliette Binoche - playing an insecure middle-aged actress cast in a play opposite a cocky young starlet. Stewart plays Binoche's loyal assistant who has to deal with her boss's myriad demands. It saw her become the first American actress to win a César Award (the French Oscars).
Still Alice (MGM+)
Julianne Moore won the Academy Award for Best Actress for this devastating portray of an academic grappling with familial Alzheimer's disease shortly after her 50th birthday. Stewart plays her youngest child - an aspiring actress who decides not to be tested for the condition that is robbing her mother of her memories.
Personal Shopper (Disney+)
The second film that saw Stewart team up with visionary writer and director Olivier Assayas is a divisive supernatural thriller with a plot that requires a certain amount of patience from its audience. Stewart plays a young American woman who works as a personal shopper for a celebrity in Paris - all the while attempting to communicate with her dead twin brother.
